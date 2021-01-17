Travel Agents Report Surge in Summer Bookings to Spain’s Costas On News Of Covid Vaccines Roll Out.

Spain’s Costa Blanca on the Costa del Sol may soon be back at the top of the holiday charts as travel agents in the UK report a surge in bookings for summer 2021. There has been a flurry of announcements by Boris Johnson and the health secretary Matt Hancock recently about the UK’s mass vaccination program. Millions have already received the jab and more are waiting, some even taking their second final doses, completing the course.

-- Advertisement --



With Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being approved, along with the Moderna one, it looks like the UK’s vaccination goal of tens of millions by Spring could well be met.

Millions of holidaymakers have seen travel plans wrecked since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with the latest changes to travel corridors making it difficult to forecast when trips will resume. However, it is now looking more positive for 2021 as the Covid vaccines are being rolled out, and offering genuine hope of getting abroad.

Tui, the UK’s biggest package holiday company, said that more than half of online bookings this week to places such as Greece and Spain have been in the age group of the over-50s and many want a fortnight away instead of the usual seven nights.

This is very positive news for the much-beleagered travel and tourism industry in Spain and the UK. Hopefully here in Spain by June, we will all be complaining of no-where to park in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol and the noisy Brit holidaymakers enjoying the night-life- bring it on! TW

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Travel Agents Report Surge in Summer Bookings to Spain’s Costas On News Of Covid Vaccines Roll Out”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.