Tory Housing Minister Resigns Due to “Devastating” Family News

BRITAIN’S Housing Minister, Kelly Tolhurst, has resigned from cabinet in the wake of receiving “devastating” family news.

The Rochdale and Strood MP told the Prime Minister in her letter of resignation that “devastating” family news meant she could no longer serve in the cabinet while she hoped to one day return to government “in the fullness of time”.

She wrote: ‘Following on from some devastating news for my family, after much consideration and deep reflection, it is with the great sadness that I am writing to notify you of my intention to step down from my role”

“Upon returning to life as a backbencher, I will look forward to continuing to speak up for my constituents of Rochester & Strood and highlight the pride that I feel every day to represent the people and place that I have lived all my life,” she added

Boris Johnson tweeted in response to the resignation: ‘Kelly, very sad that you’re standing down from government. You’ve been a brilliant minister at three departments but family must come first. ‘My thoughts are with you and your loved ones at this difficult time.’

