This is Me and my Beard

Harnaam Kaur is a British woman of Pakistani descent and is in the Guinness book of records with 157,000 followers on Instagram.

That’s where the usual stops and the unusual begins because Harnaam is in the Guinness book of records for having the longest beard six inches at 16 and female. She has a condition called polycystic ovaries and its this that from the age of 10 has been almost the only topic of her life every day.

Despite the cruel jibes when she was at school aged 10 and almost trying to take her own life, she is at last in a better place.

She has learnt to accept that she has a beard and she’s a girl with all the physicalities of a girl and of course the obvious extra, this beard which she now accepts as part of her.

This young lady’s inner strength should put many to shame, and many including her proud friends and family know she has gone from being called the beast whilst at school to a popular role model with more than 150,000 Instagram fans.

Doesn’t she deserve praise, understanding and respect? Just like any other human being.

