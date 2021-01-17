Teulada-Moraira Lions stay positive

THE Teulada-Moraira Lions enjoy working hard to raise funds for the good causes they support but 2020 was a difficult year.

They rely on the Lions Den Charity Shop and their popular concerts in La Senieta in Moraira and the sea front in the summer, but the shop was closed for several weeks during lockdown and the concerts still cannot be held.

Nevertheless, Teulada-Moraira Lions member, Janet Dane, refused to get downhearted.

Instead, she thought creatively about ways to raise funds in these difficult times.

First, Janet set up a GoFundMe page to give the Lions a way of raising funds during lockdown. Then she came up with the idea of an online Photography Competition, which proved very popular and supplied some much-needed cheer.

The competition also provided the photographs for a new venture, a Teulada-Moraira Lions Calendar for 2021. Janet organised the printing of these and they sold like hot cakes.

“So, we raise a New Year toast to Janet Dane!” the Lions declared, thanking Janet and all the other members for their hard work.

To find out more about the Lions and possibly joining the Teulada Moraira association visit their www.tmlions.com webpage.

