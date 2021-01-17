Suspect Arrested In Connection With ‘Acid Attacker’ speaks out

SUSPECT arrested in connection with aiding and abetting the ‘acid attacker’ speaks out

Guardia Civil have so far detained five people in connection with Jose Arcadio D. N., a.k.a. El Melillero, who was arrested on Friday night, January 15 after a high-speed motorbike chase in Mijas, Malaga, for throwing acid in the faces of his ex-girlfriend and her pal. El Mellillero followed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Sandra to the town of Cártama where she was visiting her friend Cristina. Once he tracked her down, he threw a bottle of sulphuric acid through the window of her car, burning both girls severely.

After the arrest, police learned that several family members and members of a criminal gang have been helping El Melillero to avoid capture, and that one suspect, Antonio, allowed the attacker to hole up in his country house for several days, bringing him food and changes of clothes. Speaking with El Confidencial, Antonio insisted that he had played no part in the acid attack on the girls, but had urged El Mellilero to burn Sandra’s car.

“It wasn’t me, two friends of mine did it,” Antonio said. “I did take care of it, but I told them to burn the car, not hurt Sandra or her friend Cristina. I love her, how could I do something like that.”

In the burning of cars, it seems that Antonio has form. He has a previous conviction for arson, having thrown gasoline on his ex-girlfriend’s car and set it alight after she left him.

According to sources from Operation Tindra, which was responsible for apprehending the fugitive El Melillero, the five suspects, including Antonio, are being investigated for helping the attacker avoid capture.

