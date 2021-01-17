SPRING has sprung early in Spain’s Costa Blanca as the temperatures are finally set to rise

After Storm Filomena brought sleet, rain and freezing temperatures to the Costa Blanca just days ago, and parts of the Valencian Community even saw snow for the first time, state weather agency AEMET brings the very welcome news that temperatures in the region are set to rise.

-- Advertisement --



From Sunday, January 17 the mercury will being to climb, with some areas of the community reaching a decidedly balmy 22 degrees. The northern part of the region will experience light to moderate northwesterly winds throughout the week, while in the south the gusts will be lighter.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 22 degrees in Elche and 20 degrees in Alicante itself, while the Costa Blanca North will have the coolest days, with Denia reaching just 5 degrees on Sunday.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “John Leslie jury sent home as ‘precautionary measure’ as Covid restrictions tighten”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.