Carolina Marín Wins The Thailand Open Against Tai Tzu Ying.

Badminton: Carolina Marín could not have started 2021 in a better way. Today, Sunday, Jan. 17, against the Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying, number one in the world, she won the Thailand Open, the first title of the year.

The former world number one Spaniard was an imposing force with razor-sharp smash shots, clever network and an unmatched level of aggression and agility. Marin screamed in delight as she won match point in the second set after steam-rolling her 26-year-old opponent from Taiwan 21-9, 21-16 in 42 minutes.

To reach the final, Marín had won against France’s Qi Xuefei (sixteenths), Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong (eighths) and Supanida Katethong (fourths) and South Korea’s Se Young An (semifinals). A route in which he had not yielded a single set and had shown a high level of play. In the final, against the current world number one, she kept up her best play.

The reigning Olympic champion already has the following two objectives in mind. The first on the horizon is the Tokyo Olympics, where she will fight for gold, and the second is the Badminton World Cup in Huelva, Spain, her hometown.

