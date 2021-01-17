Spanish Government Considers Limiting Use Of Tasers

SPANISH government considers limiting the use of Tasers by police

Unidos Podemos has called on the Congress of Deputies to reform the way electric shock guns are used by agents of the Security Forces in Spain, arguing that they pose a “risk of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” Calls have also be made to offer more training to police officers in the use of the guns, and a ban on using them on certain members of the population.

The Non-Law Proposition (NLP), signed by deputy Enrique Santiago, wants the new guidelines to guarantee that Tasers are used “only if there is a real operational need” in order to comply with international human rights standards. A guarantee was also sought that “repeated or prolonged” use of the guns be prohibited, as would be their use “against certain groups” including “minors, people with emotional disorders or mental or physical disabilities, or people under the influence of drugs.”

