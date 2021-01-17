SIMBA’S Great Adventure by Rokuro Kubi and ARTES – A Commemoration of World Dance Day

-- Advertisement --



Simba’s Great Adventure, a live show based on the Disney movie and the musical The Lion King, directed by David Palazón, comes to the Grand Theatre in Elche on February 19.

Rokuro Kubi has been taking this production to different stages in the city of Elche, and to other cities across Spain, for several years. He has even taken it abroad.

Kubi is known for including children with disabilities in his shows, making their dreams of performing on stage a reality.

Body expression, dance and theatre are the components of this show that, faithful to the message that has served as inspiration, claims the great value of friendship, the importance of family, personal growth … Of what makes us part of a cycle in which everything is present and everything has its place.

The performance begins at 9 pm and costs between 8 and 10 euros.

Tickets can be bought at the Grand Theatre Box Office.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Simba’s Great Adventure – A Commemoration of World Dance Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.