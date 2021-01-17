Seville Police Chief Received 16 Parking Fines During Lockdown

SEVERAL officers of Seville’s Policia Locale are reportedly dismayed that one of their superiors racked up 16 parking fines during the lockdown, many incurred when he was off-duty.

According to Aussa, which monitors Seville’s parking, the officer’s vehicle was the subject of 16 fines during Spain’s first confinement. The majority of the offenses occurred in the San Bernardo area of the city centre, close to two Policia Local stations.

The City Council told Aussa they owned the vehicle, a non-uniform Renault Megane used by the police chief. It was reported on multiple occasions of parking without a ticket in Seville’s metered blue zones, often when the officer was not on duty.

According to local media, several officers are disgruntled by the revelation that one of their chiefs may have been using his police rank to abuse the city’s parking codes. It comes as Spain’s biggest police union has raised its protest against the condition of a new fleet of cars purchased by Seville’s Policia Local.

Despite a flashy launch ceremony, which was the subject of some satirical jokes on local social media, the new vehicles are reportedly plagued by mechanical problems just a month into their use.

