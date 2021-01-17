China unveils 400mph levitating ‘magnet train’ that’s nearly as fast as a jet plane.

A SUPER fast train that aims to reach speeds of nearly 400 miles per hour and runs virtually silent has recently been unveiled in China. The new ‘super bullet maglev train’ prototype was revealed to the world’s press on a small stretch of test track in Chengdu province.

It was created by scientists at the Southwest Jiaotong University who think the train could travel at the speed of some jet planes. The aim is for the vehicle to be a next-generation magnetic levitation train that will be cheaper and much faster than current train options.

The magnetic train is designed to travel at 385 miles per hour which is almost 620 Kmh- yup, it’s fast! That would be like travelling on a train from London to Paris in 47 minutes which normally takes 2h 42m. The maglev train relies on brand new superconductor technology which will make it faster and lighter than its rivals.

Maglev trains get their name because they use magnets to levitate the train slightly off the track, this means there are no wheels and it can travel faster due to less friction. There is also no need for a driver as the track itself tells the train where to go.

