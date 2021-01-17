Santa Pola’s tailor-made offer

FOR some years now, Santa Pola has been working towards becoming a Smart Tourism Destination (DTI).

This will enable it to respond to tourists who increasingly ask for products and experiences tailored to their own tastes and interests, the town hall explained.

The Tourism department is currently cooperating with experts on strategic planning, Sien Consulting, and expects soon to have a master plan that will also comply with the Sustainable Development Goals (ODS) set by the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

Once operative, Santa Pola’s master plan will place it at Level Three in the Valencian Institute of Tourism’s network of Smart Tourism Destinations, said Tourism councillor Julio Miguel Baeza.

