Sainsbury’s Call Police to Eject Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask.

A woman at Sainsbury’s in Dartford challenged two officers from Kent Police over their request to be shown proof of exemption from wearing a face mask or covering. The police had no choice but to escort the woman off the premises. Due to coronavirus restrictions, covering faces in retail areas has been mandatory without a specific medical exemption since July.

However, there is some ambiguity in the law on the need to provide proof of it. With the public’s growing frustration at the start of a third national lockdown, major supermarkets Morrisons and Sainsbury’s said they would not serve shoppers without a mask or a medical exemption.

The gov.uk website says police can take measures if members of the public do not comply with the face-covering law without a valid exemption. But, on the same page, it also says those with an age, health or disability reason for not wearing a face-covering do not “routinely need to show any written evidence of this”.

