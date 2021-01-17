Region of Murcia Registers 1,446 New Covid Cases and 9 Deaths

THE Region of Murcia registers 1,446 new Covid cases and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Five women and four men aged between 52 and 93 have sadly lost their lives due to the virus, in a region which recently banned private and public between different households.

Three of them were from Murcia, two from Alguazas, one from Beniel, one from Moratalla and two from Cartagena.

This brings the number of deaths registered in the Community to 822, according to the data provided by the Epidemiology Service corresponding this Saturday at 11:59 pm.

The total number of people affected by covid-19 in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 79,163 cases.

The Region of Murcia in Spain’s Costa Blanca recently announced (January 13) that from Thursday, January 14, all social gatherings between non-cohabitants were banned, whether in public or in private.

Since that date, residents have only been allowed to mix socially with the people they live with. It has also been prohibited to share a private vehicle with someone from a different household.

