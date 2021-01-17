Professors In Spain’s Alicante Call Online Exams ‘A Scam’

PROFESSORS in Spain’s Alicante support remote learning in general but call online exams ‘a scam’

After much opposition from Students Unions, the heads of Education in Alicante have finally agreed that all of this semester’s examinations will be taken online. Up until last week, the powers that be had insisted that schools and universities had ample safety precautions in place to proceed with face-to-face tests, something which president of the student council, Alvaro Asencio, said was ‘ridiculous.’

However, not everyone is pleased about this development. A professor with more than 40 years of experience, Miguel Ángel Goberna, insists that online exams “are a scam” and that when tests were done remotely last year, “my warnings that they could be copied were met”.

Professor Goberna, who teaches maths, said that in the previous exams, a quarter of the students solved an equation in exactly the same way, proving to the professor that they had copied each other’s work.

“There are honest people, but not all, and we cannot trust ourselves a second time,” he added.

