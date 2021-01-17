Popular Mercadona coffee range to relocate manufacturing from Japan

ONE of Mercadona’s popular coffee products, the Hacendado Americano range has until now been purchased from UCC Coffee Spain but actually produced by the parent company in Japan.

Now with an investment of €250,000 and in accordance with the supermarket’s wishes to cut the environmental impact caused by shipping, a new production line will be created at its Logroño (La Rioja) facility.

The coffee, available in all of the company’s stores except for the Canary Islands is a simple way to enjoy Americano style filter coffee without the need for any special machinery.

