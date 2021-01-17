Popular Dublin Restaurant Looted and Destroyed During Lockdown

DUBLIN POLICE are searching for a gang who looted and destroyed a popular city centre restaurant while Ireland endures full Covid-19 lockdown.

Flanagan’s, a popular eatery on Dublin’s busy O’Connell Street thoroughfare, posted shocking stills from CCTV footage that captured the brazen attack.

The usually packed restaurant has been deserted since a Christmas spike in cases caused Ireland to shut down its service sector once again. This gave a gang of thieves the opportunity to break into the premises, where they caused extensive damage and looted cash from the venue.

In a statement, Flanagan’s urged other local businesses in Dublin’s inner city to ensure that their security measures are up to date while eateries and bars remain shut for the near future. Gardai (Irish police) say they are probing the CCTV footage to hunt down the brazen criminals responsible for the smash and grab.

Flanagan’s said: “A break-in at our restaurant on Tuesday night, destroying our tills, looting our stock and getting to the safe.

“A reminder to all local businesses to check in on your security systems during lockdown and make sure all is working.” They added that “2020 was a tough year for all restaurants, 2021 we hope will get better.”

Dublin’s O’Connell Street area, one of the capital’s busiest shopping and entertainment districts, has long had a reputation for street crime and anti-social behavior despite the large volume of tourists and locals flooding its pavements every day.

