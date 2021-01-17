PHIL SPECTOR, ‘Wall Of Sound’ Producer Dies In Prison Aged 81 from Covid-19



The genius, but convicted murderer, music producer Phil Spector, the man who created the legendary ‘Wall Of Sound’ in the 1950s, died yesterday (Saturday, January 16), aged 81 in a California prison, resulting from complications brought on by Covid-19, as reported by TMZ, and confirmed by the California state prison authority.

A statement from the CDCR read, “California Health Care Facility inmate Phillip Spector, 80, was pronounced deceased of natural causes at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at an outside hospital”.

Spector was serving a 19-year prison sentence, for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in his mansion in Los Angeles in 2003, and was due for parole in 2025, but had succumbed to coronavirus four weeks ago apparently.

He was described by John Lennon as “The greatest record producer ever”, and Tom Wolfe described Spector as the “First tycoon of teen”, whilst Beach Boy Brian Wilson, and rocker Bruce Springsteen, both openly copied the grandiose recording technique in their works.

Phil Spector famously produced the ‘Let It Be’ album for The Beatles, but his fame came from his work with 1950s artistes like Ike And Tina Turner, The Ronnettes, and The Righteous Brothers.

