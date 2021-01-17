PARLER’S Website Is Back Online suddenly, with a message from its CEO



Parler’s website appeared online suddenly this afternoon (Sunday), along with a message from John Matze its CEO, dated January 16, and simply saying, “Hello world, is this thing on?”. -- Advertisement --



According to CNN Business, when conducting a WHOIS search, the social media platform favoured by members of the far-right now appears to be hosted via Epik – who also host sites such as 8chan, and Gab – who recently had issued a statement questioning what they described as a “kneejerk reaction by major companies of simply de-platforming and terminating any relationship that on the surface looks problematic or controversial”.

Underneath Matze’s name was a ‘temporary status’ update and a message from Matze that read, “Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform”.

It continued, “We believe privacy is paramount, and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a non-partisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”.

___________________________________________________________