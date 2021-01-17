Over 10,000 Central American Migrants En Route To Mexican Border Where They Will Wait for Bidens Inauguration.

Caravans with thousands of Central American migrants have been seen trekking toward the Mexican border on their way to the US, where they expect to find friendlier policies once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week.

About 10,000 to 11,000 migrants have entered Guatemala from Honduras in just the last 24 hours, according to Guatemala’s immigration authority. Video footage shows thousands of people forcing their way through a police cordon as they cross the border into Guatemala.

Two migrant groups with well over 5,000 people are working their way toward the US, including the large group that has already breached the Guatemalan border, US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Saturday, Jan. 16.

“It’s coming,” Morgan said. “It’s already started, just as we promised and anticipated it would with this rhetoric from the new administration on the border.”

Biden, who’s scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, has said he plans to “immediately” introduce an immigration bill upon taking office. His immigration plan reportedly includes a “pathway to citizenship” for 11 million illegal aliens who are already living in the US.

The bill also would provide a shorter pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of people with temporary protected status and beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who were brought to the U.S. as children, and probably also for certain front-line essential workers, vast numbers of whom are immigrants.

Unlike past amnesty proposals, Biden’s plan wouldn’t come with provisions for toughened border enforcement, according to the report. The Democrat president-elect also intends to end many of the policies that President Donald Trump has put in place to deter illegal migration, including rules that keep migrants in Mexico while they await their court hearings in the US.

