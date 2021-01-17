ONSCREEN PSYCHLOGIST AXED ?

The onscreen psychologist Emma Kenny hasn’t been seen on This Morning for ITV for 6 weeks, has she been axed due to Covid comments?

Emma Kenny has appeared on This Morning for ITV up to 3 times a week previously as an onscreen psychologist giving an insight into matters of the mind, but it was her opinion on COVID which could have got her the sack.

She courted controversy with her very public outbursts over the Covid 19 lowdown tier system and there are no requests as yet to have her back.

These kinds of comments can attract the wrong attention, namely Ofcom, which may have been what ITV were concerned about.

The slot now has Vannesa Feltz in for an agony aunt segment that fills a gap whilst not as informative.

If you publicly proclaim on social media, you will not abide by the tier system you must expect a backlash, which seems to be whats happened despite her being regarded as one of the best at her job.

