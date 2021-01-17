Online Clothes Sellers Complain of “Creepy” Messages

Ms Faye used to post images of herself modelling the clothes on the platforms but has now felt compelled to stop because of the messages.

“We get so many creepy messages and comments it’s too time-consuming to report them all,” said another regular Depop seller. “A few times I have felt concerned for safety.

Sellers are reportedly sometimes offered additional money by anonymous for used garments or explicit images, which many find an uncomfortable request when all they want to do is flip their old clothes.

“I think there are a lot of users out there, just trying their luck,” Jennifer Savin, a journalist who has investigated the phenomenon, told the BBC. “Who knows if they’d even pay up if they were to be sent the explicit content in the first place?”

In response the widespread reports of harassment and inappropriate messages on its popular platform, Depop stated that it aims to respond to 95% of reports of inappropriate behaviour within three hours, during business hours.

