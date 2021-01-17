Norwegian Airlines Abandons it’s Transatlantic Causing Massive Job Losses.

More than 1,000 pilots and cabin crew working at Gatwick for the budget airline Norwegian are learning they have lost their jobs. The Oslo-based airline is to abandon its transatlantic and Asian network of long-haul flights, many of them are based at the Sussex airport.

Around 1,100 UK crew will be made redundant, along with a similar number in France, Italy, Spain and the US. A spokesperson for Norwegian said: “Future demand remains highly uncertain. Under these circumstances, a long-haul operation is not viable for Norwegian and these operations will not continue.”

Passengers whose future bookings have now been cancelled “will be contacted directly and will be refunded”, the airline said. Jacob Schram, the airline’s chief executive, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must accept that this will impact dedicated colleagues from across the company.

