NHS reports the highest Sunday Covid death toll in the entire pandemic

It seems to be a week for setting grim records in the UK, and Sunday, January 17 is no exception as sadly 704 more people have lost their lives to Covid. This makes it the deadliest Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic. In a breakdown, 632 fatalities were reported in England, 48 in Wales and 25 were reported in Northern Ireland. Scotland didn’t report any Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



Data from NHS England shows that London continues to have the highest daily death toll, closely followed by the East of England and the Midlands.

The devastating figures come as the country is still in the midst of tough Tier 4 restrictions, with even more drastic measures planned by the Government. A spokesperson has announced that as supermarkets are now considered to be ‘hotbeds’ for infection, all stores will be encouraged to adopt a ‘shop-alone’ policy to dissuade families from going on shopping trips together.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “NHS Reports Highest Covid Death Toll In Entire Pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.