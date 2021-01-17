THE Minister of Health Salvador Illa Warns Against Breaking Curfew Decree After Castilla y Léon Decided to Extend Their Curfew – a Decision Which is Being Appealed by the Government

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has warned Castilla y Léon, who has advanced the curfew more than what is established in the decree of state of alarm, that any measure requires legal coverage because to restrict mobility must be done with the maximum legal guarantees.

However, the minister does not want to fight with communities and has assured that his spirit of collaboration and support to them “is ironclad.”

The head of Health has recognised that “it costs a lot to decrease the occupation of ICUs”, but has maintained that “the data that we have now allow us to say that at the moment home confinement is not necessary.”

“The state of alarm has worked” – he insisted – “because it gives the communities the tools to restrict mobility in their territories with perimeter closures, night mobility and meeting restrictions.”

After the Junta de Castilla y Léon announced that they were limiting mobility in Castilla y León from 8 pm, the Police Justice union (Jupol), the majority of the National Police Council, and the Professional Association of the Guardia Civil (Jucil) today asked the Government delegate in Castilla y León, Javier Izquierdo, to clarify the role of police and Guardia Civil officers in the face of the new restrictions made by the Board.

Each community can decide whether to close commercial or leisure sectors, states Illa, who emphasises that “they already have the necessary legal tools to bend the curve and that, in practice, this is what in other countries they call confinement”, like Portugal and Germany.

“With the data that we have now, it is not necessary to go any further”, concludes the also candidate for the PSC to preside over the Catalan Generalitat.

Spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucía, Elias Bendodo, made the bold claim on Sunday, January 17, the central Executive “seems to be thinking about it, studying it and may agree” when asked about a possible extension to the 10 pm curfew.

