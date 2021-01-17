Mind your language in the Vega Baja

VALENCIANO, a perennial problem for the Vega Baja’s English-speaking parents, has raised its head again.

Many know enough Spanish to help their children with homework but are flummoxed – and irritated – by the Education department’s insistence on favouring Valenciano in local state schools.

This is not the predominant language in many southern Alicante municipalities and has led to past protests, including a demonstration organised by the Plataforma de Docentes por la Libertad Linguistica (Teachers for Linguistic Freedom) in January 2020.

The association maintains that the Generalitat’s Education department is using the Covid-19 situation to sneak in plans to impose state-school lessons taught in Valenciano.

Their suspicions grew, a Plataforma spokesman said, when department heads at Vega Baja high schools were summoned to a January 14 briefing with their respective “linguistic assessors.”

Expectations were high, the Plataforma explained, owing to lack of information about the imminent introduction of new instructions regarding the so-called Linguistic Project.

More than 500 teachers attended different Zoom meetings but those hoping for more information were disappointed to learn there would be no questions or interruptions and their microphones were blocked.

A text was read out from the Education department, prompting many teachers to abandon the meeting although those remaining were told that queries would be answered in writing later.

Plataforma de Docentes por la Libertad Lingüística has now made a public call to colleagues, affected families and public opinion.

“This assault on our children’s rights and the quality of their education must be questioned,” the Plataforma declared.

