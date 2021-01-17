MEPs Raging As Turkey’s Erdogan Begs To Join The EU bloc



President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has begged Brussels to let his country join the EU bloc but has been met with outrage from MEP’s opposing any such move, with Turkey having tried since 1987 to join the EU.

Melvut Cavusoglu, minister of foreign affairs for Turkey, ahead of a meeting on Friday 15 with Arancha Gonzalez Laya, his Spanish counterpart, has urged Brussels to stop being so negative towards Ankara, accusing the UE of “excessively politicising” the negotiations.

The request brought a number of fuming comments from MEPs, with Stefania Zambelli from Italy, tweeting, “No Erdogan. Turkey is once again attempting to land in Europe, with new institutional meetings at the highest levels on the horizon. We have always said it. No to Turkey in Europe!”, whilst Helene Laporte, MEP for France, simply tweeted: “No”.

Mr Cavusoglu, in an interview with Euractiv, said, “EU membership remains a strategic priority for Turkey. We want to enhance our relations with the EU in line with our membership perspective. As president Erdogan recently underlined, we want to build our future together with the EU”.

He continued, “When the question is asked in the right way, about 80 percent of Turks believe that EU membership is useful for Turkey and supports the accession process. On the contrary, the EU has excessively politicised our accession negotiations and allowed member states to abuse solidarity with other members against Turkey for their domestic and foreign policy objectives. This approach is unfair and unrealistic”.

Cavusoglu added, “We want to revitalise our accession process. So far, we have demonstrated in a concrete way our principled approach to diplomacy, dialogue, reduction of tensions and resumption of contacts. Instead of pushing Turkey further away, the EU should take a more positive approach and keep Turkey’s membership perspective open”.

Finally, he said, “Turkey’s accession to the EU may appear to be a challenge for some. However, once completed, it will be the most valuable of all”.

