Meghan Markle’s Father Producing Documentary About Their family Life- And It Could Get Interesting!

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, is making a documentary about their family life, it has been claimed. The seventy-six-year-old hopes the film will provide a more ‘complete’ picture of his life with the Duchess of Sussex, according to reports.

The documentary will apparently reveal moments from Meghan’s childhood including her school days, early career and her dad’s favourite photo of his ‘baby girl’. It is understood that the dad-of-three will use previously unseen home movie footage of Meghan, 39.

Thomas, a retired television lighting director, reportedly said: ‘It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there. Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college and when her career began. ‘We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins. It’s kind of like “what happened to my baby girl”.’

Thomas is said to be working with a cinematographer on the new movie and is hoping it will be finished later this year, maybe we could see it appear on Netflix- who knows…

