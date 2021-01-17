MASS Fight With ‘Swords And Bottles’ Breaks Out In London as police move in to break it up



Ealing Police have reported they were called to a disturbance this morning (Sunday 17) in the Southall area of Ealing, West London, where they had to break up a horrifying battle between around 40 males armed with “swords and bottles”.

Posting on Twitter, Ealing Police said, “Team two responded to a large fight this morning in @Southall involving up to 40 males fighting with swords and bottles”.

They added, “Two males were chased into St Johns Road and identified as having carried swords during the fight. They were arrested for Violent Disorder and Affray”.

No further information is available from Ealing Police, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

