MAN CITY Thrash Crystal Palace To Move Into Second Spot In The Premiership behind Man United

Manchester City thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 this evening (Sunday) at the Etihad, to move up into second spot in the Premiership, two points behind Manchester United, with a game in hand, the perfect birthday present for manager Pep Guardiola, who turned 50 today.

-- Advertisement --



Midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, reached 100 assists for the club in this game, 30 more than any other player in the league, while John Stones scored his first City goal since joining four and a half years ago, and then, scored his second City goal as well.

City were struggling to break down a well-organised Palace defence, until DeBruyne curled a lovely ball into the box with the outside of his foot, and John Stones rose to head the ball past Victor Guaita into the net, for City to go 1-0 at half-time.

Just 10 minutes into the second-half, Gundogan scored a goal-of-the-season contender when he rounded Andros Townsend and curled his shot into the top corner from 20 yards, then it was Ruben Diaz’s turn to get in on the action, having his header saved only for it to fall to Stones who calmly stroked the ball into the net from 12 yards for his second City goal.

Step up Raheem Sterling, who made it 4-0 with a stunning free-kick into the top corner of the net, surely causing uneasy thoughts over at Old Trafford with City now looking to go top if they win on Wednesday against Aston Villa.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man City Thrash Crystal Palace To Move Into Second Spot In The Premiership”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.