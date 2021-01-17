MADRID on alert for heavy rains as the city is still reeling from the after-effects of Storm Filomena

While the Spanish capital is still struggling to put itself back together after days of the worst snowfall in two decades, the state weather agency AEMET has reported that Madrid is about to be battered by heavy downpours beginning on Wednesday, January 20. Officials are worried that the latest spell of bad weather may further hamper attempts to clean up the city, so the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has announced that all busses of the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will be free for the next few days to facilitate the work.

In addition, the mayor has asked people to avoid using their cars on the city streets wherever possible so as not to hinder the work of the cleaners. The city is under immense pressure to clear sewers and drains of fallen branches in advance of the rains so as to avoid flooding. Officials have estimated that this job alone will amount to €600,000 out of the total €1.7million damage caused by Storm Filomena.

