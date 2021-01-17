LEICESTER Beat Southampton To Go Second In Premiership and leapfrog Liverpool

Leicester City moved up into second place in the Premiership tonight (Saturday 16), after an impressive display against Southampton, winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, and leapfrogging Liverpool in the process, to go just one point behind leaders Manchester United.

James Maddison, with the England manager, Gareth Southgate sat in the stands observing, opened the scoring for the Foxes on 37 minutes, when he rounded Jan Bednarek on the edge of the penalty area, before slamming a shot high past McCarthy into the net, then celebrated with his unique imaginary socially-distanced handshakes.

Bad news for Leicester fans would be the sight of Jamie Vardy limping off after a muscle injury, just before Harvey Barnes wrapped the points up for his team in stoppage time.

Manager Brendan Rogers, interviewed by BT Sports after the match said, “A great win for us. The first 25 minutes I thought we were socially distancing, we didn’t get within two metres of them. Second half we were much better and should have scored more than two goals. At the same time we defended well”.

