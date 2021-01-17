ONE OF THE primary architects of the Brexit vote has left Britain to take up a top job at a conservative thinktank in the southern US state of Mississippi.

-- Advertisement --



Douglas Carswell became a major figure of the UK anti-EU movement when he defected from the Conservative party in 2014 to become UKIP’s first Member of Parliament. His campaigning reportedly played an important role in the 2016 vote that led to the UK’s exit from the European Union, and now the politico has decided to depart Britain himself for a new position in America’s deep south.

The Mississippi Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank based in Jackson, announced on January 5th that Carswell would be taking up a high-ranking job at the institution.

“We are incredibly excited to announce Douglas Carswell as our new CEO & President. Brexit Leader. Former Member of Parliament. Author. We think his bio speaks for itself! Welcome to Mississippi @DouglasCarswell,” the think-tank said via Twitter.

Carswell has previously spoken of his fondness for the United States, saying he believed that “the US is the greatest republic the world has ever known because she is the most successful experiment in freedom that there has ever been. It is because I was not born American that I appreciate what sets this great country apart.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Leading Brexit Figure Leaves Britain for Mississippi”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.