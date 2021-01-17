Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Arrives Back in Moscow- Time To Face The Music?.

Alexei Navalny Arrives Back in Moscow has arrived back in Moscow following treatment in Germany for suspected poisoning. It was the first time Navalny has been back home since he was poisoned last summer. The authorities had diverted the route of the plane at the last moment to land at another airport different from the one planned. No reason was given to the press at the time, who had gathered in their numbers to report on his return. As soon as he passed through passport control though he was arrested and taken away very quickly in a black unmarked car.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critics, was flown to Berlin in August last year for emergency medical treatment after being poisoned with what German tests showed was a Novichok nerve agent.

“This is the best moment in the last five months,” he told reporters after he boarded the plane in the German capital bound for Moscow. “I feel great. Finally, I’m returning to my home town.” After landing, Navalny said all charges against him were trumped up and that he was “not afraid of anything and asking you not to be afraid of anything.” He then headed to passport control, according to Russia’s Dozhd TV.

He announced his decision to return from Germany on Wednesday, and a day later Moscow’s prison service said it would do everything to arrest him once he returned, accusing him of flouting the terms of a suspended prison sentence for embezzlement, a 2014 case he says was trumped up against him.