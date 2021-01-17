Joe Biden’s First Overseas Presidential Trip Will Be To The UK

JOE Biden’s first overseas presidential trip after his inauguration on January 20 will be to the UK

President-elect Joe Biden is set to have a busy first week in office as he has detailed plans to overthrow many of Donald Trump’s policies within hours of entering the White House. According to Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, the future president has big changes planned “on his first day in office.” And it seems that Mr Biden has set his sights on the UK as the destination for his first international trip as US President.

A friend of Mr Biden told the Telegraph that despite the president-elect’s personal feelings about Brexit, he is eager to show a united front with Boris Johnson.

“Joe’s view will be that they’ll have the destiny of the world on their shoulders so he’ll want to overcome any political differences.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also plans to visit Washington DC after the inauguration.

Ron Klain confirmed on Saturday, January 16, that Mr Biden plans to prioritise arranging legal status for some 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US.

