Joe Biden To Prioritise Legal Status For Immigrants

JOE Biden to prioritise legal status for millions of immigrants once in office

President-elect Joe Biden has confirmed that one of his first jobs after the inauguration on January 20 will be to draw up legislation to enable millions of illegal immigrants in the US gain their citizenship. There are currently an estimated 11 million undocumented people living illegally in the United States.

“This really does represent a historic shift from Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda that recognises that all of the undocumented immigrants that are currently in the United States should be placed on a path to citizenship,” said Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Centre, who was briefed on the bill.

Ron Klain, Mr Biden’s chief of staff, said on Saturday, January 16, that Mr Biden will announce the legislation “on his first day in office”.

