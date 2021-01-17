GLASGOW RANGERS’ Title Bid Stutters At Motherwell but they remain 21 points clear at the top in Scotland



Steven Gerrard tore into his Rangers players at half-time this afternoon (Sunday 17), running the risk of losing their unbeaten record, as they struggled to cope with a Motherwell team who went in at the break leading 1-0.

Motherwell took a deserved lead after 21 minutes, through Devante Cole, the son of Man United legend, Andy Cole, and it took a motivational speech by the Rangers boss to inspire his team to come out and fight back in the second half at Fir Park.

It was nail-biting until Cedric Itten on as a substitute, put the ball in the net to level the scores, and Jermain Defoe almost clinched three points late on, but a terrific save from the Motherwell keeper saw the match stay at 1-1.

The score keeps Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, 21 points clear of Celtic, who have three games in hand, but Gerrard was clearly unhappy with his team’s overall performance, saying after the match, “We had to get into them a little bit at half-time, and I thought we were really good in the second half”.

