Every Adult In The UK To Be Offered Covid Jab By September.



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said: “Our target is that by September to have offered all the adult population the first dose if we can do it faster than that’s great but that’s the roadmap.”

The target now set is more specific than the government’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan which was published a week ago. That explained that the required level of protection should be provided “by the autumn.”

When asked by reporters, the foreign secretary refused to guarantee that everyone will get their second vaccine dose within 12 weeks. Instead, he said that the government “ought to be able to deliver on that”. More than 3.5 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with 324,000 doses administered in the space of 24 hours.

Mr Raab also said that he hoped some restrictions can be lifted “gradually” by March so the country can “get back to normality. The latest data has revealed that every thirty seconds, a patient is being admitted to NHS hospitals with coronavirus. The government also announced a multi-million-pound vaccine production plant this week aimed at providing the Uk with its own vaccine stock instead of relying on deliveries from Phizer in Belgium.

