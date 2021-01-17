Esports Streamer of the Year Ibai Llanos Wants to Buy Real Murcia

The Spanish content creator and Twitch streamer expressed his desire to take over the club during a live broadcast on January 15 via his Twitch channel.

25-year-old Ibai Llanos, who recently earned the title of best streamer in the world at the Esports Awards 2020, is an Internet celebrity, Streamer and Spanish electronic sports announcer. He is also a G2 Esports presenter and creator of content Twitch and YouTube.

“Guys, I think I’m going to buy Real Murcia, the real one,” said the young man from Bilbao speaking to thousands of people from his live stream alongside fellow streamer and housemate Reven. Ibai clarified that he would do it “if possible, in the future“ and that it is “an idea” that he has in his head.

“Do not think that I am going to buy it tomorrow,” he clarified, to later express his desire to help “a humble team.”

Ibai Llanos is not the first famous person to be interested in Real Murcia. In 2018 David Broncano, Ignatius Farray and Quequé, the comedians of La Vida Moderna, bought 1,500 shares of the club.

Seriously or not, Ibai’s idea of ​​taking over Real Murcia has excited hundreds of Twitter users who encourage the streamer to carry out the purchase through the hashtag #IbaiCompraelMurcia.

Real Murcia play in the Second Division B of Spain – Group 4 B – where they currently sit 4th.

