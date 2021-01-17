ENTIRE Russian Government Resigns as Putin Plans A Change to the Constitution



The entire Russian government resigned on Friday, January 15, in a shock move seen by experts as Vladimir Putin trying to create a new position of power that he can move into when his term as President comes to an end in 2024.

In a proposed massive constitutional shake-up, the Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev announced the news, saying it was being carried out in order for the President to make necessary changes to the constitution, but the outgoing government has been asked to remain until a new one is appointed.

Earlier, Putin had revealed a sweeping change to the election system, saying that from now on, the vote would be made by the people, and would hand the power of decision making from the presidency over to parliament.

This shift in power would weaken whoever becomes President when Putin leaves office, and of course if Putin was to become the Prime Minister then he would once again hold the power, and with no term limit attached.

With a new government having to be chosen, it means Medvedev would no longer be PM, and Putin said he is handing him a new job as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, with candidates for the vacant PM position are thought to be Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, the economy minister, Maxim Oreshkin, or Alexander Novak, the energy minister.

