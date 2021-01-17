TINY Enix (population 514) grew more than any other Andalucia municipality in 2020.

The number of registered residents rose by 48 last year – just over 10 per cent – according to figures from Andalucia’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

-- Advertisement --



“The fight against depopulation, so often present in Spain’s inland municipalities, is one of our goals here in Enix,” a town hall statement declared, following the announcement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Enix is a big little municipality.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.