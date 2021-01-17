Elderly Man Stabbed Himself After Allegedly Killing Wife in Madrid

AN ELDERLY man has been rushed to hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds as police probe him for the vicious knife murder of his wife in Madrid.

Neighbours of the elderly couple in Puente de Vallechas, a Madrid district just southeast of the capital’s busy centre, called emergency services on Sunday morning (January 17th) when they had not seen the husband or wife for some time.

Policia Municipal arrived at the scene to find the man, 84, seriously wounded with self-inflicted knife wounds to the abdomen. His wife, 82, was found dead with several blade wounds to the chest and stomach.

The man was rushed to Madrid’s Gregorio Maranon hospital, where his condition is reportedly extremely serious. Policia Nacional homicide detectives are treating the elderly man as the main and only suspect in the violent murder of his wife.

If his guilt is proven the case will become the year’s first incidence of martial murder in Madrid this year, as Spain grappled with its serious gender violence problem. The first murder in the capital of 2021 occurred on Friday night (January 15th), when a man was killed in a fight in Madrid’s Latina district.

Almost half of Spain’s male prisoners are jailed for violence against women, the government currently in the midst of a public campaign against the serious social issue.

