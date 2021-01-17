Elche: “Things I Know Are True” Set to the Backdrop of the Four Seasons

Elche: “Things I Know Are True” – A Wonderful Play Set to the Backdrop of the Four Seasons

“The things I know to be true are shown to us as a sort of small organism preserved in an amber pearl,” the promotional flyer reads for this wonderful looking play that is due to come to the Grand Theatre in Elche on February 6.

The show explores a constant theme in Andrew Bovell’s (Australian writer for theatre, film and television) imagery: the relationships and links between people and nature.

Nature links the story of a middle-class family facing the passage of a decisive year in a suburban house with a small garden.

Through the course of the four seasons, we see the growth and change of four brothers and sisters and their ties to their father and mother and witness the development of an organism that will mutate, become agitated and die, to continue, always, uncontainable and unstoppable, breathing and transforming itself.

Tickets cost between 18 and 20 euros and can be purchased via Instanticket or at the Grand Theatre Box Office.

The show starts at 8 pm and runs for 120 minutes.

