Dr Dre Returns Home to Family After Brain Aneurysm

ACCLAIMED rapper Dr Dre has returned home to his family after being admitted to hospital on January 5th.

-- Advertisement --



A lawyer for Dr Dre – whose real name is Andre Romell Young – told media on Saturday (January 16th) that the rap star had returned home to his family without giving any further details.

Fellow hip-hop artist and longtime collaborator Ice-T said that he has spoken with Dre, who he describes as “safe and looking good”. Both rappers starred in the trailblazing West Coast group NWA in the 1990s.

A statement from Dr Dre, a 55-year old Californian considered one of Los Angeles’ best rappers, thanked his fans and the Cedars-Sinai clinic in his home city.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” a post on his Instagram read.

