Dr Dre Returns Home to Family After Brain Aneurysm

ACCLAIMED rapper Dr Dre has returned home to his family after being admitted to hospital on January 5th.
A lawyer for Dr Dre – whose real name is Andre Romell Young – told media on Saturday (January 16th) that the rap star had returned home to his family without giving any further details.
Fellow hip-hop artist and longtime collaborator Ice-T said that he has spoken with Dre, who he describes as “safe and looking good”. Both rappers starred in the trailblazing West Coast group NWA in the 1990s.
A statement from Dr Dre, a 55-year old Californian considered one of Los Angeles’ best rappers, thanked his fans and the Cedars-Sinai clinic in his home city.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” a post on his Instagram read.
“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”.
The rapper’s Los Angeles home was targeted by criminals whilst the legendary rapper was hospitalised.
An aneurysm is the enlargement of an artery and is caused when blood vessel walls become weakened. If they burst, leading to bleeding on the brain, they can cause very serious medical issues and can be fatal.