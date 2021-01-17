Dead fish mystery in Torrevieja

DOZENS of dead fish have appeared in Torrevieja’s Acequion canal between the beach and park.

The canal, originally built in 1489, is used on the rare occasions when excess water needs to be drained from the salt lake, although witnesses said there were far fewer fish on the higher sections of the canal.

The town hall is now investigating the incident although residents have pointed out that rubbish including discarded mattresses and other litter could be polluting the water.

