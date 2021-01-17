SOON after the start of the Spanish lockdown, the Government had a Royal Decree passed which effectively stated that no-one could be dismissed due to Covid-19 related matters.
Now however it is facing a dilemma as a court in Barcelona has ruled that a dismissal of an individual on July 3, 2020 had to be upheld due to Spain’s relationship with the European Union.
The decision was based on the grounds that by declaring the dismissal unlawful, there would be a violation of the freedom of the company under regulations governing the EU.
