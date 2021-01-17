Couple Assaulted Man They Met Through Dating Site

Couple arrested after they assaulted a man they met through an internet dating site

National Police in Alicante have arrested a man and a woman for a violent attack on a 34-year-old man whom they met on an internet dating website. Officers investigating the case don’t believe this is an isolated incident and feel sure the couple had other victims.

The victim had arranged to meet the woman at her apartment in the town of Sant Vincent del Raspeig after she contacted him through a website. For reasons unknown, he had agreed to help her with her rent and she instructed him to drive her to another part of town to meet her ‘landlord’. The landlord, of course, turned out to be an accomplice, and the two violently beat their victim while attempting to rob him.

The victim managed to escape to his car and drove himself to Alicante General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries before reporting the crime to Alicante Northern District Police Station. Officers were able to track down the perpetrators and arrested the 43-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both of whom had multiple previous convictions.

