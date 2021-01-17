COPS stop man for eating a sausage roll on a park bench

Ipswich dad Olly Gibbs said he was shocked when police moved him on from a bench in Christchurch Park, where he has stopped for a quick break while out taking a walk. The coppers didn’t fine the 47-year-old, but the incident highlights the confusion that remains in UK around exercise during the tough Tier 4 lockdown.

“I like to have an hour’s fresh air each day and buy some lunch and eat it while sat on a park bench halfway through my walk, all within a half mile of my flat”, said Olly.

“I would hate to do anything to worsen the spread of this virus. However, I do not think my actions did this.”

Under current regulations, people are allowed to leave their house for exercise, but confusion still abounds about whether it is ok to eat and drink whilst out and about, or if it’s permitted to relax on benches.

When this very question was put to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson at a briefing on Monday, January 11, he was unable to give an answer.

However, a Downing Street source later said that a “short pause during the course of exercise would be reasonable” but it would be considered “unlawful to leave the house just to sit in public”.

