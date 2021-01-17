Clinical Placements For Student Nurses in Ireland Suspended

CLINICAL placements for student nurses in Ireland have been suspended as nurses in teaching roles are called in to help with the Covid crisis

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has announced that all student placements for years 1-3 will be suspended from Monday, January 18 for at least two weeks as all nurses in teaching roles have been drafted in to help the struggling healthcare sector in a “last-minute decision.”

The Department of Health has taken the decision as Covid cases in Ireland continue to skyrocket, with the cumulative incidence rate over the past 14 days at 1,530 per 100,000 people. Last week, data released from the World Health Organisation showed that Ireland had won the grim race to having the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the world.

Now the Department of Health is redeploying qualified nurses in academic positions to try and alleviate some of the pressure facing the hospitals. “All options to maximise the workforce are being auctioned,” a spokesperson for the department added.

