China Builds New Quarantine Centre

CHINA builds new Covid quarantine centre as cases continue to surge

Builders in China’s northern Hebei Province are hard at work rapidly constructing a new state-of-the-art quarantine facility to house an expected 3,000 coronavirus patients, as cases in the region close to Beijing continue to skyrocket. Up until now China has largely managed to keep the spread of the virus under control, but officials fear that cases will once again surge as people travel to be with family ahead of the Chinese New Year.

China’s Xinhua News Agency released photos on Friday, January 15, photos that show workmen constructing the enormous structure on farmland outside Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province.

In Langfang, a city in Hebei, the five million population has been ordered into a seven-day lockdown, with a strict quarantine including testing for every person, and all traffic has been banned from leaving the city.

Heilongjiang declared a “state of emergency” on Wednesday, January 13, with its 37.5million residents told not to leave the area unless absolutely necessary, whilst Xingtai, in Hebei, home to another seven million people, was also locked down last Friday.

